First Freeze of the Season

We reached thirty two degrees at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for the first time this season on Thursday. Making it a cold start to the day for sure. Looking back at the records since 1997, average is about October 20th, so we’re about a week early. It’s been 181 days since we last hit freezing back on April 15th.



Last year we didn’t hit freezing at the airport until November 16th, which is about a month later than normal and a difference of 230 days between our last freeze in spring and our first fall freeze. We didn’t reach freezing until November 4th in 2015 and October 27th in 2014.



It will be rather cold in the valley the next few mornings, with lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60’s Friday and lower 60’s Saturday, before reaching the 70’s next week. Have a great day.

