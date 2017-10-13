Pack Volleyball Falls On Road to Wyoming

Nevada Release

10/12/2017

Kicking off another conference road stretch, the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-14, 3-4 MW) fell to the Wyoming Cowgirls (10-9, 5-2) Thursday night in three sets.

The sets went 25-18, 25-22 and 25-19. Sophomore Ayla Fresenius tallied double figure kills yet again with her 10, while freshman Kayla Afoa led the Wolf Pack defense with 15 digs from the libero position.

The Wolf Pack, although not letting Wyoming get a lead much larger than five or six points, wasn’t able to catch the Cowgirls in set one, falling in the first frame 25-18.

Nevada came out much hotter in the second set, knotting things up at 7-7. All tied up at 15-15, Nevada took its first lead of the match at 16-15. The Pack went up by as much as 19-15 before Wyoming hit a bit of a run, cutting the lead to 19-18 and forcing the Nevada timeout. Up 21-20, Nevada called another timeout, but it was the ‘Pokes who would score first to tie it up at 21 all. They then scored the next point to take the lead back, going on to win the set 25-22.

Despite coming close in some sections of the frame, the Wolf Pack couldn’t build a lead in set three, falling to Wyoming 25-19 and 3-0 in the match.

The Wolf Pack will stay on the road, facing No. 21 Colorado State in Fort Collins Saturday at 11 a.m. PT