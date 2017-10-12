Legislation Introduced That Would Limit Magazine Capacity in Fir - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Legislation Introduced That Would Limit Magazine Capacity in Firearms

Posted: Updated:
Dina Titus Dina Titus

Tomorrow Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District joined a group of House lawmakers to introduce the Keep Americans Safe Act, legislation to prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Titus released the following statement concerning the legislation:

Like Rep. Esty, I believe that high-capacity magazines have no place in our neighborhoods and communities. They endanger law enforcement and bystanders by allowing dangerous shooters to fire more rounds without reloading and do not provide any recreational benefits to the public. After the 1 October shooting, Nevadans want and deserve action to upend the status quo. How much longer will we have to wait to close the background check loophole, prevent bump stocks from falling into dangerous hands, and ensuring criminals cannot access high-capacity magazines designed for the battlefield? Now is the time for Congress to hold hearings, debate measures, and pass laws that will save lives and protect communities.

