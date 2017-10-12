USA Pkwy to Have Traffic Detours Friday Through Sunday

The southbound lanes of Vista were closed but have since reopened.More >>
The Keep Americans Safe Act would prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.More >>
The detours will be in place from 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 through as late as 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.More >>
Thirty-year-old Alverse Jeffrey Taylor from Stockton, California, was sentenced to up to 19 years for drug-related charges in Washoe County District Court Monday.More >>
The male subjects are being described as a white male adult wearing a black Zildjan t-shirt, a black male adult wearing a black t-shirt and a Hispanic male adult wearing an orange t-shirt.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies need your help in an ongoing investigation of a suspected homicide in Sun Valley.More >>
The project includes 1,900 residential units for sale or rent. Twenty percent of them would be reserved for lower income residents.More >>
Officials say recovery teams, some with cadaver dogs, will start searching for bodies in some areas devastated by wildfires raging in California wine country.More >>
Washoe County health officials have confirmed their first fatal case of hantavirus in more than 20 years.More >>
