USA Pkwy to Have Traffic Detours Friday Through Sunday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

USA Pkwy to Have Traffic Detours Friday Through Sunday

Posted: Updated:

Traffic detours will be in place this weekend on the USA Parkway to Interstate 80 ramps as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to restripe the ramps and add an additional southbound USA Parkway lane for enhanced traffic safety and flow. The detours will be in place from 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 through as late as 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.