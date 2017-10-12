Judge Flanagan Passes, Leaves Open Seat on Bench

District Court Judge Patrick Flanagan passed away suddenly on October 6. On Thursday, friends and loved ones paid their respects in a service at Our Lady of the Snows Church.

Fellow District Court Judge Scott Freeman shared some memories of his late colleague, calling Flanagan's death a big loss to the bench and to the community.

"He was the captain of our team because he was such a wonderful person and a wonderful judge," Freeman said. "He had integrity. He was honest, and he was very, very calm in court."

Judge Flanagan was the chief judge for the Second Judicial District Court, elected unanimously, Freeman said, because he was a "genius consensus builder." He was elected to the court in 2006, after years spent as an attorney, a public defender, and president of the State Bar of Nevada.

"Judge Flanagan wasn't just a good man; he was a great man," Freeman said. "We were very lucky to have him on the bench. His legacy is going to be that he tempered mercy with justice."

Judge Flanagan's passing leaves an open seat on the bench, but even though it is an elected position, there's a different system for filling vacancies between elections. The state's Commission on Judicial Selection will interview candidates and then send their top three choices to the governor. The governor then makes the appointment. Officials with the commission said the process usually takes two to three months, and it will begin as soon as Governor Sandoval declares the official vacancy.