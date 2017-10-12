Scheels Ladies Night 2017

How would you like to shop good deals at Scheels in Sparks without the crowds? Ladies, you can this weekend! It is Ladies Night on Sunday, and money from all tickets sold will benefit Each One Tell One, which is a local non-profit that educates women about their breast density.

Reno City Councilwoman Neoma Jardon gives a lot of credit to the organization for helping her find her cancer. Two years ago she went in for a routine mammogram. “It came back clear.” However, since she had dense breast tissue, she voluntarily added a whole breast ultrasound to her screening. “It was because of the advocacy that Each One Tell One is doing out in the community - telling women if you have dense breast tissue, go have additional screenings." Even though she did not feel a lump or have a family history of breast cancer, the ultrasound detected ductal cancer. Since it was found so early, she had a lumpectomy and five weeks of everyday radiation, but she did not need chemotherapy. The councilwoman was even able to work through treatment.

Early detection is the key, and she hopes her story will inspire others at the second annual Scheels Ladies Night Sunday, October 15th, from 6:30-9 p.m. The store will close for the private shopping event, which costs $10 per ticket. Along with access to special deals, you will also be entered into a drawing for a $100 Scheels gift card. The Breast Cancer 2 Bikini fitness competitors will also be featured in a fashion show. To buy tickets, click on the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scheels-ladies-night-tickets-38638172815