Regional Airport Expansion One of Many Improvements Planned for Silver Springs

The Silver Springs Regional Airport will soon see improvements and expansion. This comes after the Lyon County Board of Commissioners approved the airport's master plan back in April.

Activity there has been growing since businesses have moved into the nearby Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. The airport is crucial to those companies, helping to fly in business executives and smaller cargo shipments.

Kay Bennett, owner of the airport, says they have seen non-jet traffic there increase about 25% since those businesses have moved in.

Improvements at the airport over the next five years include taxiway lighting, pavement maintenance and an an automated weather observation station. Long-term plans include extending the runway and a helicopter pad, among others.

The entire expansion project, to be completed over the next 20 years, will cost around $25 million. The majority of that money will come from FAA grants, the rest will come from private sector funds.

Besides the airport, Silver Springs is also growing in other areas. In fact, two new housing developments are currently in the planning process. Those subdivisions could add 1,500+ homes, if approved.

The wheels are also in motion to develop a Silver Springs downtown core. The tentative map includes a 160-acre stretch of land just south of the airport.

If everything goes according to plan, Vida Keller, the Vice President of the Lyon County Business Development Association, says they hope to break ground on the downtown development within the next 12 to 18 months.

Both the downtown core and housing development will go before the planning commission in November.

To see the airport's full master plan, click here.