Three Men Attempt to Cash Fraudulent Payroll Checks at Western Village

A group of three males tried to cash fraudulent payroll checks at the Western Village Casino in Sparks Monday, October 1.

The male subjects are being described as a white male adult wearing a black Zildjan t-shirt, a black male adult wearing a black t-shirt and a Hispanic male adult wearing an orange t-shirt. The subjects approached different tellers and attempted to cash the checks, which the tellers identified as fake.

The white male subject ran from the casino, leaving the check and a fraudulent ID card behind. The black male subject took the check and his ID and left the casino. The Hispanic male subject left without attempting to cash his check. The three subjects were able to get away before casino security could apprehend them.

The Sparks Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the three subjects depicted in the attached photographs.

Anyone with information is being asked to call (775) 353-2231.

