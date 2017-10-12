President Trump Signs Health Care Executive Order

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that aims to make lower-premium health care plans available to more Americans.

The president says the order will provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans.

Trump is relying on the executive order because the Republican-controlled Congress has been unable to pass a plan to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.

Trump says the health care system "will get better" with his action, and the action will cost the federal government nothing.

The president says he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Obama health care law. But his says his order will give people more competition, more choices and lower premiums.

The White House views this as an action that will "increase the healthcare choices for millions of Americans, potentially allowing some employers to join together across State lines to offer coverage," according to a background call before the order's signing.

Former President Barack Obama was criticized heavily by Republicans in 2014 when he said, I've got a pen and I've got a phone," a nod to his intention to use executive action when Congress wouldn't cooperate.

Nevada Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) released this statement:

“I welcome President Trump’s executive order allowing insurance to be sold across state lines, which will promote competition in the health care marketplace, increase choices for consumers, and ultimately drive down costs,” said Heller. “For years, I have said that we need to allow insurance companies to offer a number of different products and enable consumers to purchase insurance across state lines to encourage competition and lower costs. That’s why I introduced legislation that would do just that. While I am disappointed that Congress has not successfully acted to repeal and replace Obamacare, I applaud President Trump’s action on this issue and I look forward to working with my colleagues to move my legislation forward in the Senate.”

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) released the following statement:

“After the GOP’s many failed attempts in Congress to repeal our current law, the President is taking it upon himself to undermine programs that have helped cut Nevada’s insurance rate in half. His order creates an unworkable scheme to sell health plans across state lines and discriminates against those with pre-existing conditions. This order is a publicity stunt for a president who has failed to deliver on a campaign promise. This gambit follows Trump’s decision to cut the ACA’s marketing budget, reduce funds to navigators, and shorten the open enrollment period. Instead of sabotage, the President should engage with Congress to hold hearings and schedule debates on Medicare For All legislation and other solutions to ensure that all families have access to affordable health care.”

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)