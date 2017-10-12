WCSO: Train Clips Vehicle Parked too Close to Train Tracks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSO: Train Clips Vehicle Parked too Close to Train Tracks

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County deputies issued a citation to a driver involved in a vehicle versus train crash late Wednesday night.

Officers say the crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. east of Derby Dam. Police say a person parked their car too close to the train tracks and an oncoming train clipped the vehicle. 

The driver did not suffer injuries in the crash, however they were issued a citation for possession of an open container and then released to a responsible party. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.