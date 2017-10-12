WCSO: Train Clips Vehicle Parked too Close to Train Tracks

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a person of interest in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier this month.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies need your help in an ongoing investigation of a suspected homicide in Sun Valley.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that aims to make lower-premium health care plans available to more Americans.More >>
The U.S. Army has scheduled a hearing next week for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
A California fire official says at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California wine country. Smoke is starting to cover parts of Northern Nevada.More >>
The project includes 1,900 residential units for sale or rent. Twenty percent of them would be reserved for lower income residents.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a Silver Springs man was arrested in connection with three homicides.More >>
Washoe County health officials have confirmed their first fatal case of hantavirus in more than 20 years.More >>
Washoe County School District School Police say they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a threat of physical violence targeting Shaw Middle School, which was posted on social media Tuesday night.More >>
