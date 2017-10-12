Army Schedules Hearing to Consider Bergdahl Guilty Plea

The project includes 1,900 residential units for sale or rent. Twenty percent of them would be reserved for lower income residents.More >>
A California fire official says at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California wine country. Smoke is starting to cover parts of Northern Nevada.More >>
Channel 2 and the Reno Media Group are putting on a fundraiser to help those affected by the destructive wildfires burning in northern CaliforniaMore >>
The House is set to vote Thursday on a $36.5 billion emergency funding bill to help respond to wildfires ravaging parts of Northern California and to aid Puerto Rico in its recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban, President Trump announced Thursday.More >>
The project includes 1,900 residential units for sale or rent. Twenty percent of them would be reserved for lower income residents.More >>
A California fire official says at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California wine country. Smoke is starting to cover parts of Northern Nevada.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a Silver Springs man was arrested in connection with three homicides.More >>
Washoe County health officials have confirmed their first fatal case of hantavirus in more than 20 years.More >>
Washoe County School District School Police say they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a threat of physical violence targeting Shaw Middle School, which was posted on social media Tuesday night.More >>
