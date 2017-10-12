Army Schedules Hearing to Consider Bergdahl Guilty Plea - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Army Schedules Hearing to Consider Bergdahl Guilty Plea

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. Army has scheduled a hearing next week for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

The Army announced that Bergdahl, who's from Hailey, Idaho, will appear before a judge at Fort Bragg on Monday. The news release says Bergdahl has informed the court that he intends to enter a plea. The announcement didn't elaborate on the plea.

But last week, two individuals with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press that Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. They weren't authorized to discuss the case and demanded anonymity.

It wasn't clear if Bergdahl has made a deal with prosecutors to limit his punishment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.