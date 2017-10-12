Channel 2 Fundraiser for Northern California Wildfire Victims

Channel 2 is putting on a fundraiser with the Reno Media Group to help those affected by the destructive wildfires burning in northern California.

The event is on Tuesday, October 17th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, in the west parking lot of the Atlantis Casino located on the corner of South Virginia and Peckham lane across the street from the Burlington Coat Factory and Wells Fargo.

Us and our fellow media group partners will be accepting cash and checks donations only. Checks can be made out to the American Red Cross with California Wildfires written in the memo line.