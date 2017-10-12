All Pro Wrestling to Hold Tournament to Benefit Food Bank of Nor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

All Pro Wrestling to Hold Tournament to Benefit Food Bank of Northern Nevada

All Pro Wrestling will be holding a special, one night tournament to raise money and food for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada at Reed High School November 18 at 7:00pm.

They have set a goal to collect 10,000 pounds of non perishables during the food drive.   They have also set the goal to raise enough money during the professional wrestling event that the Food Bank of Northern Nevada could covert into 10,000 meals.

All wrestlers scheduled to appear at this event are donating their time.  The list includes the Reno Scum from Impact Wrestling, Karl Fredericks, El Chupacabra, Paul Isadora, Cory Dayton, and many more. 

Besides the wrestling action there will also be face painting for the children, and a raffle for the adults.  Raffle prizes include a smart TV, tattoo, and Reno Ace’s tickets among many other items. 

All proceeds from tickets sales, the raffle, and face painting will be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.  All proceeds from concession sales go towards Reed High School boosters. 

Tickets for Headlock on Hunger are $5, and can be purchased at the doors or on their website. 

Every ticket sold for this event will provide 15 meals for someone in need.  For more information or to purchase tickets visit WWW.HOHNV.COM or call 775-843-4054.

