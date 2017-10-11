Former Nevada Basketball Coach, Trent Johnson Hired as Louisvill - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Former Nevada Basketball Coach, Trent Johnson Hired as Louisville Assistant

Posted: Updated:

Louisville Release

10/11/2017

Trent Johnson, who has 36 years of coaching experience including 17 years as a head coach at four collegiate programs, has joined the University of Louisville men's basketball staff as an assistant coach.

"Coach Johnson is highly experienced," said UofL Acting Head Coach David Padgett. "I've personally known him for a long time. He was the head coach at Nevada when his son and I played in high school together. He is going to bring a wealth of knowledge to our program. He's someone that I will be able to lean on and our players will be able to relate well to him. I think under the circumstances, I don't think that we could find a better hire."

Johnson has guided men's basketball programs at Nevada (1999-2004), Stanford (2004-08), LSU (2008-2012) and TCU (2012-16). He has also served as a collegiate assistant coach at Utah (1986-89), Washington (1989-92), Rice (1992-96) and Stanford (1996-99), as well as an assistant at Boise High School (1980-85).

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.