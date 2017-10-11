Former Nevada Basketball Coach, Trent Johnson Hired as Louisville Assistant

Louisville Release

10/11/2017

Trent Johnson, who has 36 years of coaching experience including 17 years as a head coach at four collegiate programs, has joined the University of Louisville men's basketball staff as an assistant coach.

"Coach Johnson is highly experienced," said UofL Acting Head Coach David Padgett. "I've personally known him for a long time. He was the head coach at Nevada when his son and I played in high school together. He is going to bring a wealth of knowledge to our program. He's someone that I will be able to lean on and our players will be able to relate well to him. I think under the circumstances, I don't think that we could find a better hire."

Johnson has guided men's basketball programs at Nevada (1999-2004), Stanford (2004-08), LSU (2008-2012) and TCU (2012-16). He has also served as a collegiate assistant coach at Utah (1986-89), Washington (1989-92), Rice (1992-96) and Stanford (1996-99), as well as an assistant at Boise High School (1980-85).