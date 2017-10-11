Nevada Health Center’s Mammovan Coming to Northern Nevada

Nevada Health Center’s Mammovan is coming to northern Nevada to offer low-cost mammography services from October 13 to October 20.

Payment methods will include Medicaid, Medicare, insurance and a sliding fee scale. Some women may be eligible for a no-cost screening.

Mammovan primarily offers screenings for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a physician referral.

Friday, Oct. 13

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

REACH at St. Theresa Little Little Flower Church

875 E. Plumb Ln. Reno, NV 89502

Saturday, Oct. 14

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

REACH at St. Theresa Little Little Flower Church

875 E. Plumb Ln. Reno, NV 89502

Sunday, Oct. 15

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure

Reno Downtown City Plaza 10 N. Virginia St. & Truckee River

Wednesday, Oct. 18

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Reno/Sparks Tribal Health Clinic

1715 Kuenzli St. Reno, NV 89502

Thursday, Oct. 19

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Northern Nevada HOPES

580 W. 5th St. Reno, NV 89503

Friday, Oct. 20

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Community Health Alliance

1055 S. Wells Ave. Reno, NV 89502