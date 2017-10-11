Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Investigate Multiple Burglaries

Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating multiple burglaries that have occurred in the Hidden Valley area of Reno.

Deputies say one attempted burglary occurred in the area Pembroke and Piping Rock Drives in Reno around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They searched for a man in connection with the alleged crime, but believe he later the area. The suspect is described as 6' tall with thinning or shaved brown hair.

While deputies searched in that area, they say they learned of another home burglary in the area of Hidden Highlands and Hidden Valley Drives.

They say the two cases may be related.

At the same time deputies also learned of several recent unreported burglaries.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Your information will remain anonymous.