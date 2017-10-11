President Trump Says Iran Deal Decision Coming 'Very Shortly' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Says Iran Deal Decision Coming 'Very Shortly'

Posted: Updated:

President Trump says he will "very shortly" announce his decision on U.S. participation in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, as aides prepare for an end-of-the-week rollout.

Trump has until Sunday to notify Congress whether Iran remains in compliance with the accord. A congressional source and a non-governmental source familiar with the matter say the White House is looking at a Friday announcement after scrapping a tentative plan for Thursday. They were not authorized to discuss the timing publicly ahead of the announcement.

Speaking Wednesday at the White House, Trump told reporters, "You're going to see very soon."

Trump is expected to tell lawmakers the Iran deal is not in the U.S. national security interest but stop short of calling for a re-imposition of sanctions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.