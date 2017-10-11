Washoe County Confirms First Hantavirus Death Since 1995

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a Silver Springs man was arrested in connection with three homicides.More >>
A California fire official says at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California wine country.More >>
Washoe County health officials have confirmed their first fatal case of hantavirus in more than 20 years.More >>
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.More >>
California regulators took an important step Wednesday to clear the road for everyday people to get self-driving cars.More >>
The Las Vegas hotel where a man shot and killed 58 concertgoers from his 32nd-floor hotel room says the company doubts that Stephen Paddock shot a hotel security guard before the shooting rampageMore >>
Sierra Front says the 450-acre Warm Springs Fire north of Reno is now 30% contained.More >>
An investigation is underway after a late night fire damaged ten apartments in Reno.More >>
A California fire official says at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California wine country.More >>
Residents in Damonte Ranch are worried about several car crashes that have happened recently, killing a few wild horses on a major road in the neighborhood.More >>
