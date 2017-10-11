WCSD: No Credible Threat Against Shaw Middle School - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD: No Credible Threat Against Shaw Middle School

The Washoe County School District says it believes there is a no credible threat to Shaw Middle School after a social media post was found on Tuesday night.

In a statement, it said:

We were made aware of a threat to Shaw Middle School that was posted on social media last night, but we believe there is no credible threat to the campus or students at this time. School staff members are working with School Police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department to keep our school safe. 
 
School staff members have communicated with our Shaw families this morning and advised them of the situation. Classes are continuing as normal, and everything is running smoothly today at school.
 
School police continue to investigate the source of this posting. Officers remind parents to keep close track of their children’s activities on social media.

