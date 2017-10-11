In Historic Change, Boy Scouts to Let Girls in Some Programs

The Washoe County Health District says there are now two cases of hantavirus within the county. Health officials say one person has died from virus this year.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says there are now two cases of hantavirus within the county. Health officials say one person has died from virus this year.More >>
The Washoe County School District says it believes there is a no credible threat to Shaw Middle School after a social media post was found on Tuesday night.More >>
The Washoe County School District says it believes there is a no credible threat to Shaw Middle School after a social media post was found on Tuesday night.More >>
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.More >>
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.More >>
A California fire official says at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California wine country.More >>
A California fire official says at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California wine country.More >>
An investigation is underway after a late night fire damaged ten apartments in Reno.More >>
An investigation is underway after a late night fire damaged ten apartments in Reno.More >>
A California fire official says at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California wine country.More >>
A California fire official says at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires burning in Northern California wine country.More >>
The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than 1,000 leads and examined Stephen Paddock's politics, finances, any possible terrorist radicalization and his social behavior.More >>
The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than 1,000 leads and examined Stephen Paddock's politics, finances, any possible terrorist radicalization and his social behavior.More >>
The Las Vegas hotel where a man shot and killed 58 concertgoers from his 32nd-floor hotel room says the company doubts that Stephen Paddock shot a hotel security guard before the shooting rampageMore >>
The Las Vegas hotel where a man shot and killed 58 concertgoers from his 32nd-floor hotel room says the company doubts that Stephen Paddock shot a hotel security guard before the shooting rampageMore >>