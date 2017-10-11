Damonte Ranch Residents Demand Lower Speed Limits After Wild Horse Deaths

Residents in Damonte Ranch are worried about several car crashes that have happened recently, killing a few wild horses on a major road in the neighborhood. They say they are ultimately concerned about the safety of pedestrians and are demanding the speed limit be reduced.

Rio Wrangler Drive off of Veterans Parkway is a busy thoroughfare connecting thousands to their homes. Along the way, blind corners and a speed limit of 45 miles per hour is proving to be deadly.

“A couple wild horses, actually two of them have been killed, one injured,” said resident Andrea Morese.

The latest crash was on Rio Wrangler and Brittany Park Drive. Residents think this could be a precursor to a much worse situation.

“We should all take warning from these horses getting hit that the next one could be a pedestrian,” said Morese.

“We want to make sensible changes to make it safer for us and the horses,” said resident Brad Kroshus.

They have started an online petition demanding the Reno City Council approve a speed limit reduction on Rio Wrangler from 45 to 30 miles per hour. They also want increased street lighting and more flashing horse warning signage since horses are all too common in the area.

There are currently over 150 signatures and several calls have gone into Reno’s service center, "Reno Direct"

“We understand the slow pace of city government, which is why we are trying to petition them with several signatures so they can move faster for this public safety concern,” said Kroshus.

We reached out to the Reno City Council and are awaiting a comment.

Click here for the online petition.