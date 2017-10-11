October Winter Coat Drive for Northern Nevada Kids - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

October Winter Coat Drive for Northern Nevada Kids

First Independent Bank is teaming up with Hot August Nights Foundation for their third annual Winter Coat Drive.

All coats collected throughout the month of October will be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to distribute to families in need in northern Nevada. 

All First Independent Bank locations will accept donations of new or gently used winter coats during their normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

First Independent Bank locations include:

  • Kietzke Lane - 5335 Kieztke Lane, Reno
  • Robb Drive - 6290 Sharlands Avenue, Reno
  • Sparks Industrial - 980 S. McCarran Boulevard, Sparks
  • Sparks Marina - 725 Speaks Boulevard, Sparks
  • Carson City - 1818 East College Parkway, Carson City
  • Fallon - 2061 W. Williams Avenue, Fallon

