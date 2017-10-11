October Winter Coat Drive for Northern Nevada Kids

First Independent Bank is teaming up with Hot August Nights Foundation for their third annual Winter Coat Drive during the month of October.More >>
Reno Police say they are evacuating residents and providing traffic controls at Plumas and Salem after a structure fire overnight.More >>
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fund two new middle schools, one in Spanish Springs and one in Sun Valley, and an elementary school in South Meadows. The Board approved $200 million to build the three schools, and the plan right now is to break ground in December, with the schools opening in August 2019.More >>
Reno 1868 FC defender Jimmy Ockford and midfielder Chris Wehan earned USL Team of the Week honors once again this season.More >>
The Sacramento Kings have signed guards Reggie Hearn and David Stockton, the team announced today.More >>
Reno Police say they are evacuating residents and providing traffic controls at Plumas and Salem after a structure fire overnight.More >>
The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than 1,000 leads and examined Stephen Paddock's politics, finances, any possible terrorist radicalization and his social behavior.More >>
If your family income is less than $75,000 a year, chances are, you'll have a hard time buying a home in Washoe County.More >>
The shooting occurred in the area of Maxine Circle early Sunday, September 24.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says an Incline Village woman died in a crash on South Virginia Street in front of the Tamarack Junction last Saturday.More >>
