October Winter Coat Drive for Northern Nevada Kids

First Independent Bank is teaming up with Hot August Nights Foundation for their third annual Winter Coat Drive.

All coats collected throughout the month of October will be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to distribute to families in need in northern Nevada.

All First Independent Bank locations will accept donations of new or gently used winter coats during their normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

First Independent Bank locations include: