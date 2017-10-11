Apartment Fire in Reno Injures Six - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Apartment Fire in Reno Injures Six

Posted: Updated:

An apartment fire in Reno injures six overnight according to fire crews.

The blaze broke out at an apartment complex in the area of Plumas and Salem at around 11 p.m.Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters say the fire was on the second floor but it quickly spread to the third floor. 

Reno police helped evacuate residents from all three floors of the complex and closed roads in that area. 

Reno Fire Detective Mark Winkelman tells us that two people were taken to the hospital; one for burns and the other for smoke inhalation. Two more people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. Two Reno Police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation but were released on scene.

Crews say two of the apartment units are completely destroyed and there's heavy smoke damage on the second and third floors.

Officials are still calculating how many people are being displaced.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Stay with Channel 2 News as we learn more.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Apartment Fire in Reno Injures Six

    Apartment Fire in Reno Injures Six

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:20 AM EDT2017-10-11 08:20:38 GMT

    Reno Police say they are evacuating residents and providing traffic controls at Plumas and Salem after a structure fire overnight. 

    More >>

    Reno Police say they are evacuating residents and providing traffic controls at Plumas and Salem after a structure fire overnight. 

    More >>

  • Washoe County Moves Forward with Schools

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-10-11 06:34:55 GMT

    The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fund two new middle schools, one in Spanish Springs and one in Sun Valley, and an elementary school in South Meadows. The Board approved $200 million to build the three schools, and the plan right now is to break ground in December, with the schools opening in August 2019.

    More >>

    The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fund two new middle schools, one in Spanish Springs and one in Sun Valley, and an elementary school in South Meadows. The Board approved $200 million to build the three schools, and the plan right now is to break ground in December, with the schools opening in August 2019.

    More >>

  • Reno 1868 FC's Ockford and Wehan Earn U.S.L. Team of the Week

    Reno 1868 FC's Ockford and Wehan Earn U.S.L. Team of the Week

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-10-11 06:13:52 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC defender Jimmy Ockford and midfielder Chris Wehan earned USL Team of the Week honors once again this season.

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC defender Jimmy Ockford and midfielder Chris Wehan earned USL Team of the Week honors once again this season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.