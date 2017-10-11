An apartment fire in Reno injures six overnight according to fire crews.

The blaze broke out at an apartment complex in the area of Plumas and Salem at around 11 p.m.Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters say the fire was on the second floor but it quickly spread to the third floor.

Reno police helped evacuate residents from all three floors of the complex and closed roads in that area.

Reno Fire Detective Mark Winkelman tells us that two people were taken to the hospital; one for burns and the other for smoke inhalation. Two more people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. Two Reno Police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation but were released on scene.

Crews say two of the apartment units are completely destroyed and there's heavy smoke damage on the second and third floors.

Officials are still calculating how many people are being displaced.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

