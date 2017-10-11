Kings Sign Hearn and Stockton - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Kings Sign Hearn and Stockton

Posted: Updated:

Bighorns Release

10/10/2017

The Sacramento Kings have signed guards Reggie Hearn and David Stockton, the team announced today.

Hearn has spent the last three seasons with Sacramento’s G-League affiliate Reno Bighorns, where he accrued averages of 13.5 points (.453 FG%, .442 3pt%, .714 FT%) to accompany 5.3 rebounds during the 2016-17 campaign. Most recently, the Northwestern product appeared in three contests for the Kings Summer League team before winning a gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup as a member of the U.S. National Team.  

Stockton returned last season for his third stint with the Bighorns after a year overseas playing with Cedevita Zagreb (Croatian League) and the New Zealand Breakers (NBL), posting 16.4 points (.422 FG%, .388 3pt%, .787 FT%), 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.52 steals per contest in Reno. He holds the Bighorn’s single-game franchise record in assists, notching 22 against the Texas Legends as a rookie in 2014.  

The Kings training camp roster now stands at 20

