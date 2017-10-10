Childhood Memories Marred by Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Childhood Memories Marred by Fire

Posted: Updated:

More than a dozen fires are devouring the wine country with flames ravaging California hot spots like Napa and Sonoma counties. This northern California area is a popular destination for northern Nevadans. It is also where Jill Lapham grew up.

“So it's taken a toll on my heart. I just feel like my childhood is burnt to the ground." Jill doesn't even recognize the neighborhoods in her Santa Rosa hometown; a place she fondly refers to as her life's foundation is reduced to just that - foundations. Ash, melted memories and burnt belongings line communities left in the wake of more than a dozen fires.

Some of Jill's best friends are now homeless and living with friends; her grandparents' house is gone, too. "It's been really hard seeing my friends and family suffer from all this." Jill’s memories are marred by the flames, too. She remembers playing at a park that is now filled with ash. "Playing soccer and softball; it's not even existent anymore." But while the setting of her story may never look the same, "I'm glad everybody is safe; that's what matters. People are not replaceable."

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.