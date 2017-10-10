Vehicle vs Horse Crash Could Cause Delays in Pleasant Valley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vehicle vs Horse Crash Could Cause Delays in Pleasant Valley

Truckee Meadows Fire has reported possible traffic delays at Virginia and Andrew Lane in Pleasant Valley due to a vehicle vs horse crash. 

We will update this story with details as they become known.

