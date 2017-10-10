Reno 1868 FC's Ockford and Wehan Earn U.S.L. Team of the Week

Reno 1868 F.C. Release

10/10/2017

— Reno 1868 FC defender Jimmy Ockford and midfielder Chris Wehan earned USL Team of the Week honors once again this season.

Ockford cracked the Starting XI on Tuesday after he scored the opening goal of the game and also completed 53 of 57 passes and recorded nine clearances in Reno’s 4-1 win against Orange County SC.

Wehan record his 12th assists (ties USL regular season record) and seventh goal during the match as the Rookie of the Year candidate earned a spot on the Team of the Week’s bench.



Wehan, Ockford and Reno 1868 FC will play in Reno’s final regular season match at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. against Sacramento Republic FC.

Reno 1868 FC will host a playoff match on Oct. 21 against an opponent yet to be named.

USL Team of the Week

GK – Travis Worra, Richmond Kickers: Worra recorded a four-save shutout, as the Kickers earned a 1-0 victory on the road against Saint Louis FC on Saturday night.

D – Josh Suggs, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Suggs helped limit Sacramento Republic FC to one shot on goal and also provided the assist on the game-winning goal in the Switchbacks’ 1-0 victory on Saturday.

D – Jimmy Ockford, Reno 1868 FC: Ockford scored the opening goal of the game and also completed 53 of 57 passes and recorded nine clearances in Reno’s 4-1 win against Orange County SC.

D – Kyle Smith, Louisville City FC: Smith scored the game-winning goal and put in a strong shift down the right side to help limit Charlotte’s attack to three shots on goal in a 2-1 victory.

M – Santi Moar, Bethlehem Steel FC: Moar had two goals and one assist and created two other scoring chances, as Bethlehem took control of its playoff destiny with a 4-2 victory against Toronto FC II on Friday night.

M – Marcel Schäfer, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Schäfer had two goals and an assist to lead the Rowdies to a 3-2 victory against New York on Wednesday night. He also helped set up the side’s only goal in a 1-1 draw away against San Antonio.

M – Florian Valot, New York Red Bulls II: Valot scored twice, created another scoring chance and completed 31 of 38 passes to help New York take a 6-5 victory against Orlando City B on Saturday.

M – Carl Haworth, Ottawa Fury FC: Haworth notched his first two goals of the season to lead Fury FC to a comprehensive 4-0 victory against FC Cincinnati in the club’s home finale on Sunday.

F – Jose Angulo, OKC Energy FC: Angulo notched a pair of goals and one assist, as Energy FC clinched a place in the USL Cup Playoffs for a third successive season with a 4-1 victory against the Swope Park Rangers on Sunday.

F – Jason Johnson, Phoenix Rising FC: Johnson scored three goals in two games, including both game-winners, as Phoenix took a pair of victories against Tulsa Roughnecks FC and Rio Grande Valley FC over the course of the week.

F – Stefano Bonomo, New York Red Bulls II: Bonomo recorded four goals in two games, including a hat trick in the Red Bulls II’s 6-5 victory against Orlando City B on Saturday night that moved the side back into playoff position.

Bench: Odisnel Cooper (CHS), Christian Thierjung (TUL), Chris Wehan (RNO), Jerry van Ewijk (OC), Heviel Cordoves (CHS), Didier Drogba (PHX), Jochen Graf (ROC)