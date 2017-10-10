REMSA to Hold Bleeding Control Courses

The Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority (REMSA) will be hosting bleeding control classes for the community October through November. Bleeding Control for the Injured (B-Con) educates community members on how to perform immediate and basic lifesaving interventions prior to receiving definitive medical care.

“We are living in a world where active shootings and life-threatening circumstances have become more and more prominent.” said Todd Kerfoot, Manager of Special Operations. “Just like the public takes CPR classes to be able to help a citizen on the spot, bleeding control is just as important for the general public to understand. Victims of shootings or explosives can die in as quickly as five to ten minutes if they do not receive bleeding control assistance.”

After attending the class, students will have learned how to manage life-threatening blood loss through the use of tourniquet application, wound packing and hemostatic dressings, as well as the basic strategies to open and maintain an airway. These courses do not require any prior medical experience, and are suited for those that want to be educated on what to do during any potential traumatic incident.

Course will be held on:

Friday, October 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Monday, November 20, 9 a.m.-noon

At the REMSA Center for Prehospital Education

For more information or questions, contact REMSA at (775) 353-0772 or www.remsaeducation.com.

Response to Active Shooter courses for companies will be available upon request. For information, contact (775) 353-0748 or email tkerfoot@remsa-cf.com.