Reno-Sparks Indian Colony to Perform Emergency Influenza Drill

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, in partnership with the Washoe County Health District, will perform a joint, emergency drill on Wednesday to prepare for the possibility of an Influenza epidemic.



“This is an ideal situation,” said Andrea Johnson-Harper, Director of the Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Center (RSTHC). “Our staff will benefit from the mock drill, while our patients not only can get a flu shot to stave off future illness, but they will also get a glimpse of the inner workings of our emergency plan.”



All RSIC health care divisions and emergency responders—tribal police, public works, public relations and emergency services—plan to vaccinate as many people as possible from 1 – 4 p.m., Oct. 11, at the Tribal facility located at 1715 Kuenzli St.

In the scenario, which is being called “Operation Take Your Best Shot,” the Washoe County Health District will have declared a health emergency due to the epidemic influenza. RSIC community members, the Urban Indian population and RSIC employees have been invited to get their annual flu shot while the staff tests its preparedness plan.



In addition, a mock media briefing with a description of the identified threat, statistics on the epidemic, real-time inoculation numbers, and a question and answer session will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the 3Nations Wellness Center within the RSTHC.

For additional information about “Operation Take Your Best Shot,” RSIC community, culture, departments, economic developments, business opportunities and services, please contact Stacey Montooth on her cell phone at 775-842-2902, at her desk at 775/329-2936, ext. 3268 or by email at smontooth@rsic.org