Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying a Person of Interest Related to a Shooting Incident

Sparks police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest associated with a shooting incident that happened Sunday, September 24, in the area of Maxine Circle.

Sparks police received numerous reports of gun shots early morning Sunday, September 24, in the area of Maxine Circle.

Police found evidence of gunfire and several vehicles with bullet damage in an apartment along the street on Maxine Circle.

Police later contacted an adult male with a bullet wound related to this incident, and he was transported to the hospital.

Later that morning, an adult male with a bullet wound related to the incident was contacted by officers and transported to the hospital.

The involved parties were attending a small gathering together when the shooting occurred amongst themselves.

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts please contact Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.