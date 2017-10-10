Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying a Person of Interest Re - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying a Person of Interest Related to a Shooting Incident

Posted: Updated:

Sparks police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest associated with a shooting incident that happened Sunday, September 24, in the area of Maxine Circle.

Sparks police received numerous reports of gun shots early morning Sunday, September 24, in the area of Maxine Circle.

Police found evidence of gunfire and several vehicles with bullet damage in an apartment along the street on Maxine Circle.

Police later contacted an adult male with a bullet wound related to this incident, and he was transported to the hospital.

Later that morning, an adult male with a bullet wound related to the incident was contacted by officers and transported to the hospital.

The involved parties were attending a small gathering together when the shooting occurred amongst themselves. 

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts please contact Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.