Wildfire in Moon Rocks Recreation Area Grows in Size

UPDATE: According to Sierra Front the Warm Springs Fire is now 450 acres large.

Sierra Front says Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and BLM crews are at a wildfire in the Moon Rocks recreation area.

The Warm Springs Fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday near Winnemucca Ranch Road.

There's no immediate on how the fire started, or on if any structures are threatened.

The fire is burning in grass and brush.