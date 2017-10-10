Crews Responding to Wildfire in Moon Rocks Recreation Area - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Responding to Wildfire in Moon Rocks Recreation Area

Sierra Front says Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and BLM crews are responding to a wildfire in the Moon Rocks recreation area. 

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday near Winnemucca Ranch Road.

There's no immediate on how the fire started, or on if any structures are threatened. 

