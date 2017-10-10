Portion of Prater Way in Sparks Closed Due to Construction

President Trump says the federal government will be there for the people of California as devastating wildfires rage through the state's famed wine country.More >>
Sierra Front says Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and BLM crews are responding to a wildfire in the Moon Rocks recreation area.More >>
A public celebration of life was held Tuesday for retired Reno Police Chief Robert Bradshaw. He died last month at the age of 79.More >>
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.More >>
Local philanthropist Evelyn Mount says she's already in need of Thanksgiving donations.More >>
If your family income is less than $75,000 a year, chances are, you'll have a hard time buying a home in Washoe County.More >>
The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than 1,000 leads and examined Stephen Paddock's politics, finances, any possible terrorist radicalization and his social behavior.More >>
Authorities say two high school students suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash in north Reno early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three homicides that happened over the weekend in Silver Springs.More >>
