Portion of Prater Way in Sparks Closed Due to Construction

RTC says Prater Way eastbound between Pyramid Way and Rock Boulevard is now closed to traffic for roadway reconstruction. Prater Way has only one westbound traffic lane open to the public. Detours will be in place.

The reconstruction is part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit (BRT) project.

The Regional Transportation Commission anticipates the below upcoming closure and traffic control:

• Thursday, October 12 – Tuesday, October 24, 2017: Prater Way eastbound will be closed to traffic for paving. Prater Way will have only one westbound lane open to traffic. Detours will be in place.

Drivers and bicyclists are urged to plan an alternate route or follow detour signs. Construction operations are weather dependent. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

The work is part of an overall $58 million investment in the community to better connect Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks. The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the LINCOLN LINE, debuting in 2019. The new line celebrates the famous Lincoln Highway. Completion of construction is anticipated in summer of 2018.

