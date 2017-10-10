Incline Village Woman Dies After Crash on South Virginia Street

Nevada Highway Patrol says an Incline Village woman died in a crash on South Virginia Street in front of the Tamarack Junction last Saturday.

NHP says a preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Jeep Liberty made a left turn onto South Virginia Street from the Tamarack Junction main entrance around 5 p.m. that day.

The driver pulled out in front of a Mercedes Benz E-Class that was traveling south in the left lane of South Virginia Street. The Mercedes driver, 76-year-old Karin Schulze Brown tried to stop to avoid the Jeep, but was unsuccessful and struck the left front of the Jeep.

Brown was transported to a Reno hospital where she later died of her injuries

NHP says impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case 1710-00644