Affidavit: Texas Tech Student Admits to Shooting Campus Officer

RTC says Prater Way eastbound between Pyramid Way and Rock Boulevard is now closed to traffic for roadway reconstruction..More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says an Incline Village woman died in a crash on South Virginia Street in front of the Tamarack Junction last Saturday.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a portion of Highway 50 at Cave Rock is back open after a head-on crash involving a shuttle bus.More >>
Authorities say 15 fast-moving wildfires are to blame for the deaths of at least ten people, injuring 100 other and destroying at least 1,500 homes and businesses in Northern California.More >>
One of the nation's leading gun-control groups has filed a lawsuit against the makers and sellers of "bump stocks," the devices used by the gunman in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
If your family income is less than $75,000 a year, chances are, you'll have a hard time buying a home in Washoe County.More >>
The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than 1,000 leads and examined Stephen Paddock's politics, finances, any possible terrorist radicalization and his social behavior.More >>
Authorities say two high school students suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash in north Reno early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three homicides that happened over the weekend in Silver Springs.More >>
