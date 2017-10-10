Authorities: Two Teens Hurt in Rollover Crash in North Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities: Two Teens Hurt in Rollover Crash in North Reno

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say two high school students suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash in north Reno early Tuesday morning. 

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office was called out to the crash, which happened near Red Rock Road and North Virginia Street. 

Authorities say the teens used the dirt road to avoid traffic, and were speeding when they flipped over. 

