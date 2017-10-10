Freezing Nights Mean Time for Winterization

Temperatures in the Truckee Meadows have begun to fall below freezing overnight, which means larger energy bills are just around the corner. That also means it's the perfect time to prepare your home for winter, at least for one home owner from California visiting his daughter.

"Especially this time of year, just getting started, now's the time to do it," Perry Neves said. "Before we start getting a few storms coming through."

Neves does live in a part of California that gets snowfall, so he's used to taking some preparations. He makes sure his doors and windows are sealed and checks his filters to see if they need to be changed. While he focuses a lot on energy efficiency, he knows he has to protect certain parts of his infrastructure for when it gets really chilly.

"Water heaters, you've got to insulate those," Neves said "Exposed or outdoors pipes or functioning equipment, you want to keep track of that, too."

James Deluca, Receiving Supervisor at Home Depot, says people need to properly insulate their pipes if they don't want to take any chances.

"Towels are not going to do that great of a job," Deluca said. "It might help, but they're not going to do as good of a jog as some of the rubber-based insulation."

Deluca says foam and tape are the best way to seal holes and cracks, and that both options are fairly cheap. More expensive upgrades include adding double-paned windows, but there are films that you can buy cheap to help with single-paned windows.

Deluca also says that most ceiling fans nowadays have a switch on their motor to change direction. By changing the direction of the fan, the air from the bottom of the room will rise, making it warmer, rather than dispersing the warmest air in the room.

All his tips center around creating as much warm air with as little energy as possible, while trying to maintain the temperature of the home, so more energy isn't needed.