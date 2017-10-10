Fire Prevention Week Continues with Know 2 Ways Out

Fire prevention week is in full swing, and this year's theme is every second counts, know 2 ways out. When a fire breaks out, things happen fast, and you should always have a plan of escape. Officials say having a first and second way out could save your life.

"Devising the exits out of every room, at least 2 ways out, practicing them twice a year, not only during the daytime, but also during the nighttime, "says Interim Fire Marshal for Truckee Meadows Fire Denise Reynolds.

While that’s the theme of national fire prevention week, local fire officials want you to keep in mind a few other tips. Check your smoke alarms and make sure they are working properly, teach your children how to escape on their own and have a safe meeting location, make sure your address is clearly marked for the fire department to find once you are out of the house, and lastly, stay outside and never go back inside a burning building.

Officials say having these precautions not only saves lives but also helps the firefighters.

"That's why we are trying to educate the public, the fire is not just our fight, the fire is everyone's fight. So we need the public’s help," said Tray Palmer, the Fire Marshal for the Reno Fire Department.

But for larger homes, like Alisha Springmeyer and Neal Braunel's foster home with almost a dozen children, fire prevention and safety is not just a week-long event; it’s a way of life.

"Every month we talk to the kids about how they would get out if a fire would happen, trying to not scare them but make sure they have what they need so they can get out successfully if there were a fire," said Alisha.

In their detailed escape plan, they not only have 2 ways out of every room, but contingency plans including fire extinguishers and an escape ladder for the second floor.

"We have multiple exits because we won’t know where the fire is coming from, so you can’t just say the fire started in this room, go out this way, it never seems to work like that," said Neal Braunel.

Fire prevention week continues until this Sunday. For more information about fire safety or fire prevention week, head to http://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Campaigns/Fire-Prevention-Week