Authorities Seek Walk Away Inmate

A minimum-security, male inmate, 24-year-old Claude Laska, walked away from Pioche Conservation Camp in Pioche, Nevada Monday evening, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Laska was serving 19 to 72 months for Home Invasion and other lessor charges.

He was wearing prison blue denim pants with a blue shirt.

Laska is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes, a fair complexion and dark brown hair. Laska has a tattoo on his right arm of the Albanian flag, left hand fingers say “401”and right wrist area states “Loyalty” among other tattoos.

A re-take warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Claud Laska, please contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency.