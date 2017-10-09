Pier 2 Plate: How Fresh Fish From Around the World End Up in Local All You Can Eat Sushi Restaurants

On a brisk October morning, as the sun begins to rise over the piers of San Francisco, crowds form at Fisherman's Wharf. It's here where locals and travelers alike seek to taste the catch of the day.

While these bay-area folks wait in line to get their mouths around a bite of fresh tuna or shellfish, a truck from Reno arrives at the pier making one of four weekly trips from the sierra to the sea.

"A restaurant in Reno, Nevada can have just as fresh of fish as a restaurant in San Francisco,” said Mel Wickliffe, owner of Pier 45 Seafood.

"It's all about the logistics of moving it from point A to point B,” said Max Boland, Vice President of Sales at Alber Seafoods.

For starters, not all of the fish we eat in Reno comes from California waters. In fact, a lot of the fish we eat for sushi comes into San Francisco from all over the world.

“It's flown in, it's trucked in, it's boated in,” said Gabriel Trujillo, a sales representative of ABS Seafood. "We've got Aji, horse mackerel out of Japan, then you've got Gurnard, these are from New Zealand.”

Then once exotic fish like this arrives in the bay, it's processed, filleted and packaged before heading out for delivery.

A buyer like Sierra Meat and Seafood does every day business with at least 5 major suppliers in San Francisco. Prices fluctuate based on supply and demand, which changes month to month.

Fishing is a year round business, but that doesn't mean you can catch all sea food, all the time. For example, November is when crab season really kicks off in San Francisco, but in October, business is running at a bit of a slower pace."

"Our salmon season has basically been a bust, there's just not a lot of fish coming in, prices have been very high," said Boland.

“Next week there will be more activity and the following week there'll be more, so we're gearing up,” said Wickliffe.

Stay with Channel 2 News on Tuesday when we show you the non-stop action that happens once those trucks get back to Reno. That's where the fish team at Sierra Meat and Seafood prepares the fish for local sushi restaurants.