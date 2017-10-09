Southern California Wildfire Burns Near Homes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Southern California Wildfire Burns Near Homes

Posted: Updated:

A wind-driven wildfire is sweeping along the outskirts of a Southern California subdivision.

The blaze erupted at late morning Monday in Anaheim and moved rapidly through hills and canyons in Orange County, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Authorities have ordered evacuations of neighborhoods and two elementary schools and shut down heavily traveled freeways.

City officials could not immediately say how many people are affected.

An evacuation center is being set up at a downtown community center. Authorities also are setting up a place for residents to evacuate their horses.

Much of Southern California is under red flag warnings for fire danger due to the fall's first significant Santa Ana winds, the seasonal gusts linked to some of the region's worst wildfires.

In Northern California, firefighters are battling blazes that have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

