Southern California Wildfire Burns Near Homes

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of three people are now being investigated as a homicide. The three people were found in two separate homes in Silver Springs on Saturday night.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of three people are now being investigated as a homicide. The three people were found in two separate homes in Silver Springs on Saturday night.More >>
The brother of a man who killed dozens of people at a country music festival is in Las Vegas to help investigators figure out the shooter's motives and to retrieve the body.More >>
The brother of a man who killed dozens of people at a country music festival is in Las Vegas to help investigators figure out the shooter's motives and to retrieve the body.More >>
Authorities say they expect fatalities after 14 fast-moving wildfires destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.More >>
Authorities say they expect fatalities after 14 fast-moving wildfires destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.More >>
A wind-driven wildfire is sweeping along the outskirts of a Southern California subdivision.More >>
A wind-driven wildfire is sweeping along the outskirts of a Southern California subdivision.More >>
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in a shooting that occurred last week in Shingle Springs has died of his injuries.More >>
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in a shooting that occurred last week in Shingle Springs has died of his injuries.More >>
Authorities say they expect fatalities after 14 fast-moving wildfires destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.More >>
Authorities say they expect fatalities after 14 fast-moving wildfires destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of three people are now being investigated as a homicide. The three people were found in two separate homes in Silver Springs on Saturday night.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of three people are now being investigated as a homicide. The three people were found in two separate homes in Silver Springs on Saturday night.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
Reno Police say a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car early Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police say a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car early Monday morning.More >>
The brother of a man who killed dozens of people at a country music festival is in Las Vegas to help investigators figure out the shooter's motives and to retrieve the body.More >>
The brother of a man who killed dozens of people at a country music festival is in Las Vegas to help investigators figure out the shooter's motives and to retrieve the body.More >>