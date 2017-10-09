City of Reno to Remove Sediment at Downtown Whitewater Park - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Reno to Remove Sediment at Downtown Whitewater Park

Posted: Updated:

The City of Reno will begin removing sediment from the Truckee River Whitewater Park at Wingfield Park starting Monday. This project can take up to several weeks and can even cause partial or full closures at Wingfield Park. 

The City says due to our heavy winter a lot of sand and rock was pushed down to Wingfield Park, creating sand bars that can stop the flow of water. By removing the sand bars it will not only help restore the Whitewater Park pools, but also help prevent future flooding. 

"You will have more capacity in the area that the river flows, the conveyance areas, so you will return that conveyance so you will go to full capacity," says Marnell Heinz, Maintenance and Operations Manger for the City of Reno. 

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

The City of Reno contributed to this report. 

