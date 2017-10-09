Nevada's Moore Selected as MW Offensive Player of the Week

For the first time in his career, sophomore running back Kelton Moore has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for his performance on Saturday against Hawai’i.

Moore posted a career night on Saturday, setting personal bests in nearly every offensive category and helping the Wolf Pack to its first win of the 2017 season. The Texas native finished the game with 216 rushing yards on just 19 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per rush. He was the first Nevada player to rush for 200 yards in a game since 2012. Additionally his 216 rushing yards are the 15th-most in an FBS game this season and second-most by a Mountain West player.

Aside from his rushing numbers, Moore also posted career numbers in receiving with five receptions for 46 yards and his first career receiving touchdown. That touchdown reception came on a 4th-and-6 for the Wolf Pack and went 22 yards for, what proved to be, the game-winning score, putting Nevada ahead 28-14 at the time.

During the game Moore broke two runs of over 40 yards, which set the Pack up inside Hawai’i territory and led to two touchdowns. His career long rush of 66 yards in the first quarter, which was the longest rush by a Nevada player since 2015, set the Pack up at the UH 14-yard line and led to the team’s first points of the game, tying the score at 7-7. In the second quarter he scampered down to the UH 32-yard line on a 43-yard rush, which led Nevada to another game-tying score.

This is Nevada’s first in-season weekly league award since the 2016 regular season finale against UNLV when former RB James Butler earned the same honor.

Nevada continues league action this Saturday, Oct. 14 when it travels to Fort Collins, Colo. to battle the Mountain Division’s first place team, Colorado State, at 7:15 p.m. PT.

(University of Nevada, Reno)