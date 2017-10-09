California Sen. Dianne Feinstein Says She's Running for Re-Elect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein Says She's Running for Re-Election

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest U.S. senator, says she's running for re-election.

The California Democrat said on Twitter that there's "lots more to do," like fighting gun violence, combating climate change and boosting access to health care.

Feinstein is 84, but said "I'm all in." She would be running for her fifth full term.

On Sunday, Feinstein told NBC's "Meet the Press" that "I'm ready for a good fight. I've got things to fight for."

Feinstein, who had a pacemaker implanted in January, joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election.

She has been a leading advocate for gun control over her tenure.

