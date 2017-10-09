Police: Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Car in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police: Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Car in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car early Monday morning. 

The crash was reported just 7:15 a.m. Silverlake Road and Bagpipe Circle near Stead. 

Police say alcohol and/or drugs were not involved. Instead, they say the driver couldn’t see the unidentified pedestrian due to the sun glare. 

The roadway remains open to traffic. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.