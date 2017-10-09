EPA Chief Says Trump Administration to Roll Back Climate Plan - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

EPA Chief Says Trump Administration to Roll Back Climate Plan

Posted: Updated:

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era climate plan. 

Speaking in Kentucky on Monday, Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule on Tuesday "to withdraw the so-called clean power plan of the past administration."

The clean power plan aimed to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. It was a centerpiece of the Obama administration's environmental policies.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to declare the Obama-era rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet.

Pruitt said the EPA should not use its authority "to say to you we are going to declare war on any sector of our economy."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

