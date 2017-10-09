EPA Chief Says Trump Administration to Roll Back Climate Plan

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of wildfires that the governor says are threatening thousands of homes.More >>
The brother of a man who killed dozens of people at a country music festival is in Las Vegas to help investigators figure out the shooter's motives and to retrieve the body.More >>
A public celebration of life is scheduled on Tuesday morning for retired Reno Police Chief Robert Bradshaw. He died last month at the age of 79.More >>
A special prosecutor says he'll add a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Michigan's chief medical executive in a criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis.More >>
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest U.S. senator, says she's running for re-election. The California Democrat said on Twitter that there's "lots more to do."More >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of wildfires that the governor says are threatening thousands of homes.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for 58-year-old Bret VanHorn who's gone missing.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three people, found in two separate home Saturday night.More >>
Donald Jarvis was last seen at the Cal Neva Casino. He is described as a black man, 6' 2", about 147 pounds, with a bald head.More >>
