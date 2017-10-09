White House Sends Immigration Policy Demands to Congress

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three people, found in two separate home Saturday night.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three people, found in two separate home Saturday night.More >>
Firefighters battled about 10 expanding fires across northern California’s wine country early Monday morning as the flames destroyed homes and prompt evacuations in several neighborhoods.More >>
Firefighters battled about 10 expanding fires across northern California’s wine country early Monday morning as the flames destroyed homes and prompt evacuations in several neighborhoods.More >>
Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression.More >>
Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression.More >>
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.More >>
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.More >>
Firefighters battled about 10 expanding fires across northern California’s wine country early Monday morning as the flames destroyed homes and prompt evacuations in several neighborhoods.More >>
Firefighters battled about 10 expanding fires across northern California’s wine country early Monday morning as the flames destroyed homes and prompt evacuations in several neighborhoods.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three people, found in two separate home Saturday night.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three people, found in two separate home Saturday night.More >>
Donald Jarvis was last seen at the Cal Neva Casino. He is described as a black man, 6' 2", about 147 pounds, with a bald head.More >>
Donald Jarvis was last seen at the Cal Neva Casino. He is described as a black man, 6' 2", about 147 pounds, with a bald head.More >>