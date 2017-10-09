At Least 17 Dead, 2,000 Homes Destroyed in Northern California Wildfires

At least 17 people have died and at least 2,000 homes, businesses and other structures have been destroyed by the wildfires in Northern California.

About 200 missing-person reports have been lodged as family members and friends scramble to locate loved ones while wildfires ravage the region.

President Trump says the federal government will be there for the people of California as devastating wildfires rage through the state's famed wine country.

Trump says he spoke with Gov. Jerry Brown Monday night to "let him know that the federal government will stand with the people of California. And we will be there for you in this time of terrible tragedy and need."

Sonoma County spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said Tuesday the reports have come via calls to a hotline.

She says it's possible that most of those reported missing are safe but can't be reached because of the widespread loss of cellphone service and other communications.

Fleming says officials are advising people with access to the internet to declare themselves safe on social media or contact the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, the California National Guard is bringing fuel to first responders because so many gas stations are without power.

Officials say trucks are bringing fuel into inaccessible areas and helping fuel emergency vehicles directly from the trucks. The utility companies have representatives stationed at the state's emergency operations headquarters in Sacramento working to get power back up and running.

Emergency operations director Mark Ghilarducci says several thousand people in Napa and Sonoma counties are still without power. Seventy-seven cellular sites were damaged or destroyed, also disrupting communication.

Major General David Baldwin of the California National Guard says 242 soldiers and airmen are assisting in responding to the fires in the two counties.

October is typically the most dangerous time for fires in the state.

The California Highway Patrol says numerous roads are closed in the fire region, which is an eight-county swath of wine country north of San Francisco.

The Napa Valley Vintners trade association said Monday that most wineries were closed because of power outages, evacuation orders and employees who couldn't get to work. The organization did not have firm numbers on wineries that burned or information on how the fires might affect the industry. But it said most grapes had already been picked.

About 12% of grapes grown in California are in Sonoma, Napa and surrounding counties, said Anita Oberholster, a cooperative extension specialist in enology at the University of California, Davis. But they are the highest value grapes that yield the most expensive wines, she said.

Earlier, California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of wildfires that the governor says are threatening thousands of homes.

Brown issued the declaration on Monday, as multiple fires forced people to evacuate their homes.

The Reno Fire Department says they are sending out a crew to help with the fires.

(CalFire, RFD, The Associated Press and CBS contributed to this report.)