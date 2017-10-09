At Least Ten Dead, 100 Injured in Northern California Wildfires

Authorities say 15 fast-moving wildfires are to blame for the deaths of at least ten people, injuring 100 other and destroying at least 1,500 homes and businesses in Northern California.More >>
A wildfire that has burned nearly a dozen square miles among Southern California suburbs is still just 5% contained and authorities say the thousands of people who evacuated will not be going home soon.More >>
Officials say having a practiced first and second way out could save your life.More >>
A public celebration of life is scheduled on Tuesday morning for retired Reno Police Chief Robert Bradshaw. He died last month at the age of 79.More >>
The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than 1,000 leads and examined Stephen Paddock's politics, finances, any possible terrorist radicalization and his social behavior.More >>
If your family income is less than $75,000 a year, chances are, you'll have a hard time buying a home in Washoe County.More >>
Authorities say 15 fast-moving wildfires are to blame for the deaths of at least ten people, injuring 100 other and destroying at least 1,500 homes and businesses in Northern California.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three homicides that happened over the weekend in Silver Springs.More >>
A rundown neighborhood in Reno's Ward 3 is seeing a lot more pride, and it all started with one house. How a new city program is bringing new life to old homes…More >>
A lot of the fish we eat for sushi in Reno comes into San Francisco from all over the world.More >>
