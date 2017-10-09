At Least Ten Dead, 100 Injured in Northern California Wildfires

Authorities say 15 fast-moving wildfires are to blame for the deaths of at least ten people, injuring 100 other and destroying at least 1,500 homes and businesses in Northern California.

The state's top fire officials said Monday that firefighters have focused on evacuating residents and saving lives rather than battling the blaze and protecting buildings. At least one person has died, and two others were hurt.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Director Ken Pimlott said fatalities are expected, but the fires are still out of control and it's difficult for authorities to assess the damage done and the number of people hurt and killed.

He said about 50,000 people are without power.

October is typically the most dangerous time for fires in the state. He said there have been 1,500 more wildfires this year than last year at this time.

The California Highway Patrol says numerous roads are closed in the fire region, which is an eight-county swath of wine country north of San Francisco.

Earlier, California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of wildfires that the governor says are threatening thousands of homes.

Brown issued the declaration on Monday, as multiple fires forced people to evacuate their homes.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered after blazes broke out late Sunday across four counties as strong winds buffeted the area, the Press Democrat reported Monday.

Authorities have implemented forced evacuations in several rural neighborhoods and worked to clear out hospitals and senior centers in northwestern Santa Rosa.

Deputies were dispatched to help firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers with evacuations, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Windsor Fire Chief Jack Piccinini said that nearly every one of Sonoma County’s fire resources is being used, but it is not enough.

“Everyone in Sonoma County is spread out fighting these fires, but they don’t have enough resources to handle something like this. The only thing we can do is hope the wind will come down,” he said.

There is no immediate information on injuries or fatalities.

Emergency lines were inundated with callers reporting smoke in the area, prompting officials to ask that the public “only use 911 if they see actual unattended flames, or are having another emergency.”

Officials are still investigating the cause of this fire.

The Reno Fire Department says they are sending out a crew to help with the fires.

