Wine Country Wildfires Torch California Homes

UPDATE: CalFire says that the Altas Fire is now burning 5,000 acres.

Firefighters battled about 10 expanding wind-whipped fires across northern California’s wine country early Monday morning as the flames destroyed homes, a historic barn and forced drivers to abandon their cars in the streets as they rushed to avoid the flames.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered after blazes broke out late Sunday across four counties as strong winds buffeted the area, the Press Democrat reported Monday.

Authorities have implemented forced evacuations in several rural neighborhoods and worked to clear out hospitals and senior centers in northwestern Santa Rosa.

Deputies were dispatched to help firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers with evacuations, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Windsor Fire Chief Jack Piccinini said that nearly every one of Sonoma County’s fire resources is being used, but it is not enough.

“Everyone in Sonoma County is spread out fighting these fires, but they don’t have enough resources to handle something like this. The only thing we can do is hope the wind will come down,” he said.

There is no immediate information on injuries or fatalities.

Emergency lines were inundated with callers reporting smoke in the area, prompting officials to ask that the public “only use 911 if they see actual unattended flames, or are having another emergency.”

Downed trees were blocking parts of one rural road and fires were burning on both sides of Highway 12 as gusts reached up to 60 mph.

The blaze burning in Napa California is prompting evacuations.

Cal Fire says that the Altas Fire is currently 200 acres large and burning off Altas Pear Road south of Lake Berryessa in Napa County.

Homes and the site of this week's PGA tour, The Silverado Country Club, have been evacuated.

"It is a very serious situation and it's burning out of control at the moment the winds are very very heavy here so we've got a lot of dead, dying fuel. Of course, it's late in the fall, this is the time of year when types of fires like this can occur," says David Shew of Cal Fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause of this fire.

The Reno Fire Department says they are sending out a crew to help with the fires.

(CalFire, RFD and CBS contributed to this report.)